Hamas leader Haniyeh laid to rest in Qatar

Hamas' political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh has been buried in Qatar following his assassination in the Iranian capital Tehran as senior officials in the Palestinian group and other mourners said their fight against Israel would intensify.

His death was one in a series of killings of senior Hamas figures as Israel's war on Gaza nears its 11th month and concern grows that the conflict is spreading across the Middle East.Hamas and Iran have both accused Israel of carrying out Haniyeh's killing and have pledged to retaliate.Haniyeh was laid to rest in a cemetery in the city of Lusail after a funeral ceremony on Friday at the Iman Mohamed Ibn Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Qatar's capital Doha.His coffin, draped in the Palestinian flag, was carried in a procession past hundreds of people along with the casket of his bodyguard, who was killed in the same attack in Tehran on Wednesday.Mourners at the ceremony included Khaled Meshaal, former senior leader and current head of Hamas in the diaspora. Other top Hamas officials and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani also attended.Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters by phone: "Our message to the occupation (Israel) today is that you are sinking deep in the mud and your end is getting closer than ever. The blood of Haniyeh will change all equations."

News.Az