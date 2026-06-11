Expanded VAR and new countdown rules set for World Cup 2026

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to introduce a sweeping series of rule changes aimed at curbing time-wasting, elevating player conduct, increasing match tempo, and expanding the scope of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the tournament will serve as the first major international stage to implement these amendments, which were approved by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB). The package includes 11 tournament-specific amendments, marking one of the most extensive law overhauls in World Cup history, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

To crack down on deliberate delays and speed up restarts, referees will now have the power to initiate a visible five-second countdown for goal kicks and throw-ins. If a team fails to restart play before the countdown ends, a delayed goal kick will be converted into an opposition corner kick, while a delayed throw-in will be turned over to the opposing side.

Stricter timing rules will also apply to substitutions. Players must exit the pitch within 10 seconds of being subbed off. Failure to comply means the incoming substitute cannot enter the game until the next stoppage after at least one minute of active play, temporarily forcing the offending team to play with 10 men. Furthermore, any player receiving an on-field medical assessment must stay off the field for a full minute after play resumes, with exceptions made only for goalkeepers, head injuries, collisions between teammates, and penalty kick situations.

In a major push to improve player discipline and protect match officials, referees can now issue a straight red card to players who cover their mouths during confrontational exchanges with opponents—a measure designed to eliminate hidden abusive or discriminatory language. Players who walk off the pitch in protest of an official's decision, as well as coaching staff who incite such actions, will also face automatic dismissal.

Meanwhile, the remit of VAR is expanding significantly. Video review will now be permitted to overturn a red card resulting from an incorrect second yellow card, and to fix instances of mistaken identity during cautions. Officials can also review clearly incorrect corner-kick decisions if the check can be done immediately, alongside attacking-team offenses that occur just before the ball is in play at set pieces.

These modern regulations debut alongside the largest tournament format in history. The 2026 World Cup features an expanded field of 48 teams (up from 32) divided into 12 groups of four. The top two teams from each group, alongside the eight best third-placed sides, will advance to a newly established Round of 32 knockout stage. The historic tournament runs from June 11 to July 19 across 16 host cities.

News.Az