Hantavirus on a cruise? WHO investigates rare ship outbreak

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Three people have died and several others have fallen ill following a suspected outbreak of Hantavirus aboard an Atlantic cruise ship, according to the World Health Organization.

The WHO said six individuals have been affected, with three fatalities confirmed and one patient currently in intensive care in South Africa. Two additional crew members require urgent medical attention, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The vessel, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, has been at sea for several weeks after departing from Argentina with around 150 passengers. The journey included stops in Antarctica and other locations before heading toward Cape Verde.

Health authorities said investigations are ongoing, including laboratory testing and epidemiological analysis, while genetic sequencing of the virus is also underway.

Cape Verdean officials have not yet approved the disembarkation of affected passengers, though local health teams have assessed symptomatic individuals onboard.

Hantavirus is typically transmitted through exposure to infected rodent urine or droppings and can cause severe respiratory illness. While rare, limited human-to-human transmission may occur, requiring careful monitoring and medical response.

The WHO said it is coordinating with national authorities and the ship operator to arrange medical evacuations for affected passengers and to assess public health risks for those still onboard.

Officials added that further updates, including a public outbreak report, are expected as investigations continue.

News.Az