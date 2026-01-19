Cape Verde announces dates for legislative, presidential elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cape Verde will hold legislative elections on May 17 and a presidential election on Nov. 15, President Jose Maria Neves announced on Monday following a meeting of the Council of the Republic, an advisory body to the head of state, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The setting of election dates is a constitutional requirement, Neves said, noting that parliamentary polls must be held within a 60-day window surrounding the end of the current legislature.

"The National Assembly was constituted on May 19, so elections must be held between April 19 and June 19," he said. He added that the dates were determined after consultations with political parties registered with the Constitutional Court.

If no candidate secures an outright majority, a second round of the presidential election will be held on Nov. 29.

Neves said that the National Elections Commission has confirmed that all conditions are in place for the legislative polls to proceed as scheduled. He called on political actors and civil society to exercise restraint and engage in high-level debate to ensure inclusive and peaceful elections.

