Harvey buys Hexus in push to expand legal AI tools

Pratap, who previously held engineering roles at Walmart , Oracle, and Google, said she will lead an engineering team at Harvey focused on accelerating the company’s products for in-house legal departments.

She added that Hexus’s engineers in India will come onboard once Harvey establishes an office in Bangalore.

Hexus founder and chief executive Sakshi Pratap told TechCrunch that her San Francisco–based team has already joined Harvey, News.Az reports, citing TechCrunch .

“What we’re bringing to Harvey is deep experience building enterprise AI tools in adjacent problem spaces,” Pratap said. “This expertise helps Harvey move faster in a market that’s becoming increasingly competitive.”

Hexus had raised $1.6 million from Pear VC, Liquid 2 Ventures, and angel investors before the acquisition. While Pratap declined to share deal terms, she said the structure was aligned around “long-term team incentives.”

The acquisition comes as Harvey looks to cement its position as one of AI’s hottest startups. The company confirmed last fall that it’s now valued at $8 billion after raising $160 million, bringing its funding across 2025 to $760 million. Andreessen Horowitz led that newest round, joined by new investors T. Rowe Price and WndrCo, alongside existing backers Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Conviction, and angel investor Elad Gil.

Harvey now claims more than 1,000 clients across 60 countries, including a majority of the top 10 U.S. law firms.