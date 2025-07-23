Haryana’s ‘AK 47’ makes India debut at Manchester

+ ↺ − 16 px

Anshul Kamboj, the 24-year-old pacer from Haryana, earned his maiden India Test cap at Old Trafford, Manchester, stepping in as the third seamer alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the fourth Test against England. His inclusion comes after injuries to Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh, with Prasidh Krishna being benched due to form issues.

Kamboj rose to prominence last Ranji Trophy season when he claimed all 10 wickets in a single innings against Kerala. Known for his swing and control rather than raw pace, the medium-pacer has the ideal skill set for English conditions, reminiscent of past Indian bowlers like Praveen Kumar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

With 34 wickets from just six Ranji matches in the 2024-25 season, Kamboj’s domestic form fast-tracked his call-up. Nicknamed ‘AK 47’ for his precision, he also adds value with the bat, recently scoring a half-century for India A against England Lions.

Becoming the 318th player to represent India in Test cricket, Kamboj’s debut brings fresh energy to the team as they aim to level the series against England.

