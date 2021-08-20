Health needs rising as Afghanistan humanitarian situation worsens - WHO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Expressing concern over deteriorating conditions, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said it needs additional funding of $6.6 million for an “urgent health response” in Afghanistan, Anadolu Agency reported.

This comes after the Taliban took control of the war-ravaged country following a rapid advance after the withdrawal of the US and other foreign forces.

WHO is responding to “rising health needs as the humanitarian situation continues to worsen in Afghanistan,” the organization said on Twitter on Thursday.

“Trauma injuries and health needs have increased because of the recent conflict, requiring emergency medical services and specialized doctors,” read a WHO update.

“Despite rising health needs, attacks on health care remain a major challenge,” it added.

According to the WHO, field reports indicate “increasing cases of diarrhea, malnutrition, COVID-19-like symptoms, and reproductive health complications” among displaced people arriving in the capital Kabul and other cities.

“There is an urgent need for reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health services to be provided to newly displaced people in Kabul and other cities,” the UN agency said.

“All parties must swiftly address disruptions to medical supplies and equipment being shipped into and across the country to plug gaps in needs at health facilities.”

