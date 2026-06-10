US diplomat’s body found in Myanmar, Thai woman arrested

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A U.S. diplomat has been found dead in Myanmar’s largest city, according to the U.S. Department of State, while three members of the diplomatic community in Yangon said a Thai woman has been detained by police in connection with the case.

The US State Department confirmed to the Associated Press news agency on Wednesday that a US diplomat serving at the US Embassy in Yangon had died. The department did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the person’s death or its cause, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“Out of respect for the privacy of the family and loved ones, we have no further information to provide at this time,” it said.

According to three people in the diplomatic community in Myanmar, who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the case, Myanmar police are treating the death as a possible murder.

They said the person was found dead two weeks ago at a hotel about 1.5 kilometres (one mile) from the US Embassy.

The facility, with long-term rentals, is popular with diplomats, business people and other international visitors.

Myanmar police have not publicly commented on the case.

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said it has provided consular assistance to the woman in custody and notified her family, but would not comment further.

News.Az