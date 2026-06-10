Gwyneth Paltrow under fire for appearing in luxury Israel housing ad

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow is facing intense scrutiny on social media following her appearance in a promotional campaign for a luxury residential development in Israel.

The 53-year-old star is the face of "51 PARK," a high-end residential project located in the coastal city of Herzliya. The development is headed by the Israeli real estate firm Aviv Melisron, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

In the promotional video, Paltrow is filmed preparing for her day inside a luxury apartment while emphasizing the lifestyle benefits of living near a park.

"There's a reason the world's most iconic buildings are by a park," Paltrow says in the advertisement, before instructing a driver to take her to the building.

The campaign quickly triggered deeply polarized reactions across social media platforms.

'Tone-deaf' timing draws sharp criticism

Many internet users have aggressively condemned the timing of the commercial. Critics have labeled the lifestyle brand mogul as "tone-deaf" and accused her of being "complicit" given the geopolitical context.

The backlash comes amid Israel's ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. According to Palestinian figures, the conflict in Gaza since October 2023 has resulted in nearly 73,000 Palestinian fatalities and over 173,000 injuries, with the majority of the casualties being women and children.

Neither Paltrow nor the real estate development company have publicly responded to the mounting social media backlash.

News.Az