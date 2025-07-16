Heat advisory issued for NYC and Northeast following devastating floods

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory until 10 p.m. in New York City, where video went viral July 14 showing passengers on a subway train watching as a station was inundated with rushing water.

"Heads up, New Yorkers," New York Mayor Eric Adams said in a social media post Tuesday. "We could see another heat wave starting tomorrow, meaning multiple days of dangerous heat."

The heat advisory also includes parts of Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, where two people died in Plainfield on July 14 when their vehicle was swept away in flash flooding.

Farther south, the storm threat was not over, and "isolated to scattered" flash flooding was possible in parts of Virginia and Maryland, the weather service said. Heavy rains July 14 swamped roads in both states and forced some swift water rescues in Virginia.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center was keeping a watchful eye on the Gulf for possible tropical development this week. So far this season, there have been three named tropical storms.

Parts of the Southeast were facing a double whammy as a tropical rainstorm sweeps across Central Florida followed by a tropical depression forecast to make landfall Thursday in Louisiana, AccuWeather hurricane experts said. That "more organized tropical system would bring a larger swath of heavy rain and a more widespread flooding risk," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

A flood watch was scheduled to kick in Wednesay afternoon and remain in effect until Friday, the National Weather Service said.

"Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop," the weather service warned.