“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” the family said on Tuesday night, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne passes away at 76
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images/File
John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne, the iconic lead singer of British heavy metal band Black Sabbath, passed away at the age of 76 on Tuesday.
"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”
Osbourne is known as a pioneer of heavy metal music. He performed with his band Black Sabbath until 2006.
He recently finished a farewell concert in Birmingham with the band as a final goodbye to fans.
Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019 and also suffered from various other health problems.