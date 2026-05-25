Smoking drops under 5% as Sweden turns smoke-free

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According to Radio Sweden on Monday, Sweden has achieved its goal of reducing regular smoking to below 5 percent of the population, effectively becoming a “smoke-free” country.

The Swedish Council for Information on Alcohol and Other Drugs confirmed the milestone, declaring that the country has now met its long-term public health goal of 2025, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

At the beginning of the 1980s, more than 30 percent of Swedes smoked daily, the council noted.

The reduction marks a steady decline over several decades as public health policies and changing social habits contributed to falling smoking rates across the country.

The report also highlighted demographic differences, noting that women aged 50–84 remain the largest group of daily cigarette smokers at around 6 percent.

It added that the use of newer nicotine products has increased sharply in recent years, with white snus sales rising by 180 percent between 2021 and 2024, while vape liquids increased by 640 percent over the same period.

Researchers noted that while the health effects of cigarette smoking are well known, less is understood about newer nicotine products, though some studies suggest vaping may increase the risk of certain lung diseases.

News.Az