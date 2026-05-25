Azerbaijan, Serbia agree on gas turbine plant project

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A decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, cited by Report, says Azerbaijan has approved an agreement with Serbia on the development, design, construction, and operation of a gas turbine power plant in Serbia.

The deal was signed in Belgrade on February 15 this year, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Under the decree, SOCAR will ensure the implementation of the agreement's provisions once it enters into force.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan will send a notification to the Serbian government confirming that all necessary domestic procedures for the agreement"s enforcement have been completed.

News.Az