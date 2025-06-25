Heavy rain, storms sweep across Japan

A man, center right, is rescued after being stranded in the rain-swollen Mazegawa river in Gero, Gifu Prefecture, on June 23. (Photo by the Gero police station)

A tropical low-pressure system combined with a stationary front over the Sea of Japan is bringing unstable weather conditions to wide areas of the country.

On Wednesday, some areas saw intense rainfall, with up to 389 mm in 24 hours in Ogaki City, Gifu Prefecture, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The unstable weather is expected to continue through Thursday, with more heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds likely, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Forecasts predict up to 100 mm of rain in the Kanto-Koshin, Tokai, and Kinki regions, and 80 mm in Tohoku and Chugoku regions.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warns of possible flooding, landslides, and rising rivers, urging people to watch for signs of storms and move to safe buildings if needed.

News.Az