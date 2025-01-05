Heavy snow causes flight delays, diversions, and motorway collisions in UK

Heavy snow causes flight delays, diversions, and motorway collisions in UK

+ ↺ − 16 px



Heavy snowfall has caused flight delays and diversions at several airports. National Highways reported multiple collisions on the M5, with several other roads closed.

Two amber weather warnings are in place across the UK as heavy snow and freezing rain has started to hit Britain, News.Az citing the SkyNews The first amber warning for snow and rare freezing rain covering most of Wales and central England came into place from 6pm on Saturday to midday on Sunday.Another amber snow alert is in place across most of northern England from 9pm on Saturday until the close of Sunday.Up to 40cm of snow is expected in the worst affected areas, while much of the warning area can expect 3cm to 7cm, the Met Office predicted.The alerts come after the forecaster confirmed temperatures plunged to as low as -8.6C in Aboyne in Aberdeenshire overnight.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also issued a Cold-Health Alert (CHA), warning of an “increase in risk to health”.Meanwhile, Bristol Airport was forced to suspend flights after heavy snowfall as a “number of collisions” were reported across Somerset.

News.Az