Heavy snow disrupts UK as Storm Bert approaches this weekend
More snow is expected over the next day as temperatures plummet across the country. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Parts of the UK experienced heavy snowfall on Thursday, with forecasters warning of Storm Bert’s impact over the weekend.More than 60 schools across the Highlands and 30 in north Wales have closed, while around 100 in Devon and Cornwall have closed, partially closed or opened later in the morning due to the snow, News.Az reports, citing BBC.
Yellow weather warnings have been issued for snow and ice in parts of the UK until Friday, with further warnings for rain and snow due to come into effect this weekend.
This comes as the second named storm of the season is set to bring snow, rain and strong winds to parts of the UK on Saturday.
Storm Bert, named by Ireland's Met Éireann, is forecast to bring further disruption with snow and rain, and wind gusts of 40-60mph (65-96km/h).
Around Irish Sea coasts, gusts are expected to reach 70mph (113km/h).
The Met Office warned of possible travel disruption and flooding, and said parts of Wales and south-west England could see more than 100mm of rainfall.
It also issued yellow weather warnings for rain and snow for Saturday and Sunday, and an amber warning of snow and ice in parts of the Highlands, Perth and Kinross and Angus.
There is a yellow weather warning currently in place for much of Scotland, northern England and some of western and eastern England and Wales until 10:00 GMT on Friday.
Snow also fell for some around the New Forest and South Downs on Thursday morning.
While this area of snow, sleet and rain clears from southern England, heavy snow will continue in northern Scotland through into Friday morning.
Wintry showers will also move into north Wales and parts of north-west England later on Thursday and through the night.
Temperatures fell to -10C in Tyndrum, Scotland, on Wednesday night, but with a low of -8.7C in Topcliffe, North Yorkshire, it was England’s coldest night of the autumn so far.
It was also the coldest night of autumn in Northern Ireland with -3.9C at Katesbridge.
Temperatures will fall sharply again on Thursday night with a widespread frost and ice on untreated surfaces.