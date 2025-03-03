News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Snowfall
Tag:
Snowfall
Moscow witnesses heaviest snowfall in 56 years
10 Jan 2026-19:27
Rare snowfall blankets parts of Saudi Arabia after 30 years -
VIDEO
23 Dec 2025-09:59
Winter storm hits US Northeast, brings snow and travel chaos
03 Dec 2025-14:02
Northeast US braces for major snowfall after Midwest storm
02 Dec 2025-08:45
First snow of the season blankets UK's Yorkshire Dales -
VIDEO
20 Nov 2025-11:48
Snow blankets Atacama, the world's driest desert -
VIDEO
27 Jun 2025-10:40
Himalayan snowfall hits 23-year low, putting nearly 2 billion at risk
21 Apr 2025-15:50
Unseasonal snowfall hits Tokyo as Japan braces for severe weather -
VIDEO
19 Mar 2025-15:25
Strong winds and snowfall ground more than 60 flights in Japan -
VIDEO
17 Mar 2025-10:11
Severe snowfall disrupts flights and ferry services in South Korea
03 Mar 2025-20:13
Latest News
Voting at Portugal’s presidential election over
Clashes between guerrilla groups in Colombia kill 27, sources say
Pezeshkian warns assassination attempt on Supreme Leader would trigger full-scale war
Is the European Union striking a deal with South America without Trump’s permission?
NBC: Trump aims to expand US icebreaker presence in Canadian waters
Canada's Prime Minister called for NATO to ensure Arctic security
Putin's special envoy: Europe will fail to prevent the US from acquiring Greenland
India sent Pinaka guided missiles to Armenia
Ceasefire reached in Syria as oil fields return to government control
Ukrainian drones strike North Ossetia
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31