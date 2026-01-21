Heavy snow expected across northern and western Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan’s weather agency on Wednesday issued warnings for heavy snow from northern to western regions through the weekend, with authorities cautioning that some highways in central areas could close in advance.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said snowfall is expected along the Pacific coast, where it is rare, while regions along the Sea of Japan coast will see even heavier snow on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The government urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, with some sections of highways, including on the Meishin Expressway and the Hokuriku Expressway, expected to be temporarily closed from Thursday as a precaution.

In the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Thursday, the agency is forecasting as much as 80 centimeters of snowfall in the Hokuriku region in central Japan, 70 cm in the Kinki and Chugoku regions in the west and 60 cm in the Tohoku region in the northeast.

Hokkaido in the north as well as the Kanto-Koshinetsu region including Tokyo are expected to record 50 cm, while the Tokai region in central Japan will see 40 cm.

