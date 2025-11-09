Helicopter crash in Tennessee kills one, injures two - VIDEO

​One crew member was killed and two others critically hurt in a LifeFlight helicopter crash Saturday afternoon, according to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, News.Az reports citing The Tennessean.

“Vanderbilt University Medical Center is deeply saddened to confirm that a Vanderbilt LifeFlight helicopter was involved in an accident this afternoon in Wilson County,” the medical center said in a statement. “Three crew members were on board. Tragically, one crew member lost their life and two others are in critical condition and receiving care at Vanderbilt University Hospital.”

The three crew members have not been identified.

No patients were on board the helicopter. The crash occurred in a rural area of Wilson County.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

