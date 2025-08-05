Helicopter rescues 2 hikers trapped by rising tides on remote California beach - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two hikers stranded on a remote California beach near Elephant Rock in Point Reyes National Seashore were rescued by helicopter after rising tides cut off their exit route, according to officials.

The Marin County Fire Department received the call for help on Saturday, and the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office deployed its Henry-1 helicopter for the mission. Authorities said there was no safe way for the hikers to escape either by land or sea, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A 100-foot rope was used in a long-line rescue operation. A tactical flight officer/EMT was lowered to the beach, secured each hiker into special “hot seat” rescue devices, and both were lifted to safety together. They were then transferred to waiting Marin County Fire personnel.

No injuries were reported. Authorities praised the successful multi-agency coordination and smooth execution of the operation.

