Helin Evrim Sommer: Armenia must withdraw its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories

Bundestag deputy, co-chair of the Germany-South Caucasus Parliamentary Friendship Group Helin Evrim Sommer commented on the latest developments in the negotiation process on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In particular, Sommer commented on the latest statement by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza reports from Berlin.

"The call of the OSCE MG co-chairs regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be taken seriously. The conflict should be resolved peacefully. Armenia must withdraw its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories around Nagorno-Karabakh," Sommer wrote on her Twitter page.

