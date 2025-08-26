Heydar Aliyev Foundation hosts entertainment events for children

+ ↺ − 16 px

Festivities for children took place at various entertainment venues in Baku, organized under the initiative of Mehriban Aliyeva, the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Children of martyrs who gave their lives in the struggle for the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories, as well as children deprived of parental care, raised in boarding schools, and those with health limitations or in need of special care, attended the festivities, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

The children took part in a variety of activities, workshops, and dances organized especially for them.

At the end of the event, each child received a gift from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation as a keepsake.

News.Az