Hezbollah attacks Israeli airbase in Meron

On Friday, the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah targeted the 506 air surveillance base of the Israeli regime in Meron, News.Az reports citing Mehr news agency.

News sources reported that the sound of danger sirens was heard in Meron and its surroundings in northern occupied Palestine.They added that several rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Mount Meron in northern occupied Palestine.The reports suggest that fire raged in the area following the rocket attack.Zionist sources claim that the Israeli air defenses intercepted five rockets.Meanwhile, Arab sources reported that Hezbollah has targeted two Israeli positions in occupied Shebaa Farms and in the Upper Galilee.The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

