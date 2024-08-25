Hezbollah explains why it delays retaliation strike on Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hezbollah’s strike on Israel in retaliation for to the killing of the movement’s armed wing Fuad Skukr has been postponed due to several reasons, with the Gaza ceasefire talks being one of them, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said, News.az reports citing TASS .

"The movement was ready to retaliate immediately after Fuad Shukr’s killing, but we understood that Israel and its ally, the United States, were getting prepared for our response back then and any haste in such circumstances would mean a defeat. Apart from that, we wanted to give the Gaza talks a chance," the Al Manar television channel quoted him as saying.According to Nasrallah, it was not in Lebanon’s interests to delay with the retaliation but this delay had a "negative effect on Israel and its economy."He noted that on Sunday, Hezbollah decided to act separately from its other allies, being guided by "its own considerations, which will be disclosed later." Other members of the so-called Axis of Resistance embracing Iran, radical Palestinian factions, and the Ansar Allah (the Houthis) Yemeni movement "will decide on how to respond to Israel independently," he stressed.

