Hezbollah 'must pay a heavy price’: Israeli army chief

Israeli Army Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi warned Tuesday that Hezbollah "must pay a heavy price" for deciding on Oct. 7 to join Hamas in its war against Israel, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"Our forces are positioned here in order to locate the enemy and strike it. We are not waiting for anything. What we are saying is this: On the evening of Oct. 7, Hezbollah decided to join in, and for that, it must pay a heavy price," Halevi said at a situational assessment at the northern border.

His remarks came after the Lebanese group said Tuesday that it hit the Israeli army's Meron airbase in northern Israel in response to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

