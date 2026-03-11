Abu Dhabi controls fire at old airport after air defence interception

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have brought under control a fire that broke out at the city’s old airport after the country’s air defence systems successfully intercepted a threat.

The incident has resulted in no injuries, the authority has said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It has also, in the meanwhile, reminded residents to obtain information from official sources and avoid spreading rumours.

This came just a few hours after authorities asked some UAE residents to seek a safe place as the nation's defence systems were dealing with Iranian aggression.