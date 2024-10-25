Hezbollah targets and destroys 5 Merkava tanks

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, Hezbollah destroyed five Merkava tanks belonging to Israel, News.Az reports citing IRNA .

Lebanon's Hezbollah announced in a statement that in support of the people of Gaza and the Palestinian nation and the defense of Lebanon and its people, at 5:00 p.m., it destroyed two Zionist Merkava tanks with two guided missiles near the Addisah area.The statement said that this attack led to the fire of the tanks, as well as killing and injury of their crew.In this context, Hezbollah has destroyed a Merkava tank with a guided missile near the Maskfaam base.The Lebanese Islamic Resistance targeted a Merkava tank on the road between Misra and Addisah with a guided missile.Hezbollah also destroyed a Merkava tank in Hola region.In all Hezbollah statements, it is stated that the Zionists on board these tanks and the forces accompanying them were killed and wounded in these attacks.

News.Az