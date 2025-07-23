Hidden tunnel city unveiled beneath Rome’s ancient heart -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The labyrinth, known as the Grottino del Campidoglio, spans 42,000 square feet and reaches depths of 75 feet, running beneath landmarks such as the Roman Forum and the 2,000-year-old Marcello Theater.

Archaeologists describe the site as a “time capsule” showcasing layers of history, from ancient stone quarries and water cisterns to medieval shops, taverns, and World War II air raid shelters. Once the economic heart of a working-class community, the tunnels have remained hidden since dictator Benito Mussolini sealed them in the 1920s, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Now undergoing a $2.8 million restoration, the tunnels are being prepared for public access by late 2026 or early 2027. Safety measures include advanced ventilation systems to manage radon gas and secure guided tours to protect the delicate structure. A museum and artifact displays will also be featured on-site.

“This is an undiscovered world,” says archaeologist Ersilia D’Ambrosio, calling the project an opportunity to connect visitors with Rome’s layered history in an entirely new way.

