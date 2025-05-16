High-level US-Ukraine-Türkiye talks conclude in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

A high-level trilateral meeting between delegations from Türkiye, the US, and Ukraine concluded in Istanbul.

The meeting was chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

High-level US-Ukraine-Türkiye talks start in Istanbul

A high-level trilateral meeting between delegations from Türkiye, the US, and Ukraine started in Istanbul on Friday under the leadership of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The US was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack, and Special Representative for Ukraine General Keith Kellogg, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Ukraine’s delegation included Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

The trilateral dialogue is focused on Ukraine-Russia peace.

Key timings for Istanbul talks on Ukraine revealed

Türkiye has confirmed that peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are set to take place this morning in Istanbul.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has released additional details regarding the schedule of the meetings, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Here are the key timings we know so far: A trilateral meeting between Ukrainian, Turkish and American officials in Istanbul will take place at 10:45 local time (08:45 BST), including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Also in Istanbul, Russian and Ukrainian delegations will meet alongside Turkish and US officials at 12:30 local time (10:30 BST)

Istanbul to host trilateral meetings on Russia-Ukraine peace talks

As part of critical Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul, trilateral meetings of Türkiye, the US, and Ukraine as well as Türkiye, Russia, and Ukraine will be held on Friday.

The Türkiye-US-Ukraine trilateral meeting will be held at 10.45 am (0745GMT) at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The trilateral Türkiye-Russia-Ukraine meeting will be held at the same venue at 12.30 pm (0930GMT).

Taking part in the meetings will be Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, a US delegation headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a Ukrainian delegation headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and a Russian delegation headed by Vladimir Medinsky, an advisor to President Vladimir Putin.

Scheduled to meet with Turkish, Russian and US officials, the Ukrainian delegation is headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and include Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, Security Service deputy head Oleksandr Poklad, and Foreign Intelligence Service deputy head Oleh Luhovskyi, among others.

The Russian delegation, headed by Vladimir Medinsky, includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) Director Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Aleksandr Fomin.

Rubio lands in Istanbul ahead of Ukraine peace talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed in Istanbul on Friday ahead of the first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in more than three years.

Although Rubio was not expected to join the talks, which are slated to begin at 0930 GMT, he said he and other US officials would hold meetings with the Ukrainians and Russians during the morning, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Rubio heads to Istanbul for Ukraine peace talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also heading to Istanbul for Ukraine peace talks.

He's expected to hold several hours of talks with senior Turkish and Ukrainian officials, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

This follows a day of waiting for talks between Ukrainian, Russian and US delegations in Türkiye.

Earlier, Trump, who is visiting the Middle East, suggested that significant progress in peace talks was unlikely until he and Putin met in person.

This was echoed by Rubio, who said: "I don't think we're going to have a breakthrough here until President Trump and President Putin interact directly on this topic."

