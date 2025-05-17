High winds trigger Chicago’s first-ever dust storm warning

Chicago experienced its first-ever Dust Storm Warning on Friday as strong winds swept dust across the city and surrounding areas.

A Dust Storm Warning was in effect for much of the area Friday, including Cook County and Chicago, but it has since expired.

More parts of the Chicago area were also under a Blowing Dust Advisory for most of the evening due to the dust storms that moved in from central Illinois.

There was also a Wind Advisory for parts of the Chicago area through Friday night.

Also, there was a brief Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Warning for parts of the south suburbs and northwest Indiana.

In Northwest Indiana, the Gary Community School Corporation closed all schools on Friday due to power outages.

About 67,043 customers are without power across NW Indiana, according to Northern Indiana Public Service Company.

In Gardner, Illinois, the fire chief says damage was extensive and repairs could take several days.

The extreme weather also toppled trees on Chicago's Northwest Side and on the city's Southwest Side, as well as farther north in the Round Lake area where firefighters were busy.