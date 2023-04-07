"Hirkan Forests" nomination submitted to UNESCO World Heritage Committee - Azerbaijani minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The transnational "Hirkan Forests" nomination was prepared based on three areas with a total area of 24,000 hectares within the Hirkan National Park and submitted to UNESCO World Heritage Committee at the end of 2022, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said on Friday.

He made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the TURKSOY Member States in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Up to 350 of the more than 2,500 mud volcanoes spread across the world are located in Azerbaijan. To that end, in accordance with the resolution adopted at the 8th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the TURKSOY Member States, the work is underway on the creation of geoparks in the territory of Azerbaijan and joining the Global Geoparks Network (GGN) of UNESCO. We believe that the validation of mud volcanoes as a geopark will boost the development of geotourism in the country as well as recognition of Azerbaijan as a country with the world's greatest concentration of mud volcanoes,” the minister added.

