"Hokum" brings desert chills to UAE cinemas this week - VIDEO

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The horror film “Hokum,” backed by Abu Dhabi, is set to release in UAE cinemas, offering audiences a story rooted in regional settings and themes.

The film is positioned as a desert-based horror, aiming to bring a local flavor to the genre while delivering suspense and supernatural elements. It reflects growing efforts to develop the UAE’s film industry through projects supported by Abu Dhabi, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

“Hokum” is expected to attract attention for its setting and production backing, highlighting the increasing presence of regional storytelling in cinema.

News.Az