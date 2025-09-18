Hollywood actor and photographer Brad Everett Young dies aged 46

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hollywood actor and photographer Brad Everett Young has died aged 46 in a car crash, News.Az reports, citingforeign media.

He died of injuries suffered in the collision after his car was struck by a vehicle going in the wrong direction down the high-speed road, his publicist confirmed. The actor died on the scene, while the other driver was hospitalised.

Young was a known face in Hollywood, working on projects behind the camera with Vanity Fair, Vogue, and The Hollywood Reporter. He snapped the likes of David Harbour, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Seth Green, to name a few.

In front of the camera, Young appeared in the likes of Grey's Anatomy, Boy Meets World and Charlie's Angels. He also founded Dream Loud Official, an initiative dedicated to restoring the education of music and arts in schools nationwide, encouraging creativity as an "essential part of education".

His publicist Paul Christensen told The Hollywood Reporter: "Brad's passion for both the arts and the people behind them was unmatched," adding that he had "lived his mission" by keeping the arts alive.

Tributes for the legend have flooded in, with Chris McKenna, who plays Jack on General Hospital, sharing a pile of his photos taken by Young on his Instagram, writing: "These were taken just a couple weeks ago by the late @bradley206 we won't see another like him."

