Hollywood veteran publicist Edward P. Lozzi passes away at 77

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Hollywood publicist Edward P. Lozzi has died aged 77 after a short illness, tributes have flooded in from friends and stars across the industry who have paid heartfelt respects

A Hollywood legend has suddenly passed away after battling a short illness, his pals confirm, News.Az reports, citing Daily Star.

Edward P. Lozzi sadly died on Wednesday, April 22, aged 77. Long-time pal Roger Neal confirmed the Hollywood publicist's death in a statement, saying: "Ed was a great publicist, we worked on projects together off and on over these past 45 years. He was my oldest friend in Hollywood."The entertainment industry veteran had built a stellar 49-year career in Tinseltown operating his own Beverly Hills boutique PR company, Edward Lozzi & Associates. He worked with major stars, including Jon Voight, Milton Berle, Dallas icon Larry Hagman, Debbie Reynolds, Incredible Hulk star Lou Ferrigno, Shirley Jones and Rudy Valle.He also represented actress Lana Clarkson for over 25 years until her murder in 2003 by record producer Phil Spector. Her tragic death left him devastated, as shown in 2013 when he picketed a screening of the HBO film Phil Spector at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

He argued the production suggested she had taken her own life. "To see that this film was going to be made was a slap in the face. We were so happy Phil Spector was in prison," he told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.Spector died in January 2021 at the age of 81 in a California state prison where he was serving time for the second-degree murder of the actress.

He was found guilty in 2009 and given a minimum sentence of 19 years before becoming eligible for parole. Heartfelt tributes poured in for the star from devastated friends and acquaintances who took to Facebook to share their grief.

"One of the worst feelings you can have is being caught by the news of someone you considered a friend's death. That happened today when the news of Ed Lozzi's passing was posted on my feed. I cannot imagine Los Angeles without Edward Lozzi. I will miss his candour, his humour, his wise advice, and most of all his kindness. Rest in peace, Ed....thank you for being a friend!

News.Az