The Devil Wears Prada sequel reunites Streep, Hathaway, and Blunt

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the highly anticipated New York showing, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and more arrived in London for the The Devil Wears Prada 2 European premiere in Leicester Square.

The sequel to the 2006 hit reunites director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, returning audiences to the cutthroat world of Runway magazine and its formidable editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, once again played by Meryl Streep, News.Az reports, citing Irish Examiner.

Streep, 76, wore a statement red satin Prada coat layered over a silk blouse and tailored black trousers, finished with matching scarlet heels and her signature dark sunglasses. The London premiere look marked the latest in a weeks-long run of meticulously curated outfits, from cinched Saint Laurent satin dresses to dramatic Givenchy couture by Sarah Burton and sculptural Celine separates, all styled by her long-time collaborator Micaela Erlanger.

The Oscar-winner had already made headlines at the New York premiere earlier in the week, where she stole the show in a vermilion Givenchy cape coat paired with black leather opera gloves and her signature Miranda Priestly sunglasses, a moment that rivalled even the presence of Vogue editor Anna Wintour, widely considered the real-life inspiration behind the character. Anne Hathaway, who reprises her role as journalist Andy Sachs, opted for a corseted, strapless Versace gown featuring sheer panel cut-outs and a velvet skirt. The actor was joined by Donatella Versace, who wore an elegant off-the-shoulder black column gown.

Emily Blunt, returning as Emily Charlton in the film, opted for an understated look while coordinating with Streep, in a red strapless top and cigarette trousers and matching heels.The British star had delivered one of the most talked-about looks in New York, however, in a feathered ivory Schiaparelli couture dress that reportedly took 4,000 hours of handwork to complete.

Among the new faces joining the franchise, Bridgerton star Simone Ashley – who plays Miranda Priestly’s assistant – brought a bold splash of colour in a fuchsia Mugler gown, complete with a wide 80s-style belt and matching pumps, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray. Stanley Tucci, reprising his role as the ever-dapper Nigel, kept things classic in a pinstriped double-breasted suit by British designer Paul Smith paired with a grey tie, while Sabrina Elba opted for a striking white dress adorned with safety pin embellishments by London-based designer Dilara Findikoglu.

Other stars to walk the carpet included footballer Alex Scott and her partner Jess Glynne, who mimicked the red, white and black theme in coordinating looks.Scott wore a sleeveless, high-neck red gown with a pleated skirt, paired with a bold gold necklace, while Glynne contrasted in a sharply tailored black mermaid dress layered over a crisp white shirt and slim black tie. Trinny Woodall, like Simone Ashley, stepped away from the red, white and black theme, and opted for an A-line black floral midi dress from the Prada archive. The film, set for release on May 1, comes nearly two decades after the original and sees Miranda Priestly navigating the decline of traditional magazine publishing.

This time, she finds herself at odds with former assistant Emily Charlton, now a powerful executive at a luxury group controlling crucial advertising revenue.

The sequel also revisits Andy Sachs, now a features editor, as she reunites with Miranda in a bid to save Runway magazine.

With Emily holding the financial leverage, old rivalries resurface, raising the question of whether past grievances can be set aside for the sake of survival.

With anticipation building ahead of its release, The Devil Wears Prada 2 promises a stylish return to one of fashion’s most fictional worlds.

News.Az