Homicide investigation underway after man found dead at Burning Man festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities are investigating the death of a man found in a pool of blood at the Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert on Saturday night.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office has classified the case as a homicide. The body was transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination. While police described the incident as a “singular crime,” they urged festival-goers to stay alert, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials called the investigation “complicated” due to the temporary nature of the festival’s city, which is set to be dismantled soon. Burning Man organizers are cooperating fully with law enforcement and emphasized the importance of safety and community well-being.

News.Az