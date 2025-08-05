Hong Kong issues top rainstorm warning

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Hong Kong Observatory on Tuesday morning issued the black rainstorm warning signal, the fourth time within eight days, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

This is the highest level in the observatory's three-tier heavy rain alert system. This indicates that heavy rain has fallen or is expected to fall generally over Hong Kong, exceeding 70 mm in an hour, and is likely to continue.

Due to seriously flooded roads and inclement weather conditions, people are advised to take shelter in a safe place. An emergency coordination center of the Home Affairs Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government is in operation. The department has opened temporary shelters for needy people.

In light of the severe rainstorm, some public services and activities in the HKSAR have been suspended. Classes in all schools are suspended. Public general out-patient clinics, and specialist out-patient clinics are closed. All court and tribunal hearings will be adjourned this morning.

