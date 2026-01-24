House fire in Philippines’ Makati kills two, injures six

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire swept through a residential neighborhood in the Philippines’ Makati City early Saturday, leaving two elderly residents dead and injuring six others, according to the local fire protection bureau.

The blaze broke out on the second floor of a house and spread rapidly through the densely populated community within minutes, the bureau said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Firefighters battled the flames for nearly five hours before declaring the fire under control and eventually extinguishing it.

Arson investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, while authorities are also assessing the extent of damage to properties in the affected area.

