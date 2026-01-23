Two dead after house fire in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out in the yard area of a private residential property in Baku’s Sabail district on January 23, according to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES).

Officials said the incident involved a one-story, two-room house with a total area of about 40 square meters. One room sustained fire damage across roughly 20 square meters, affecting flammable structural elements, News.Az reports, citing APA.

During on-site assessment, two fatalities were reported. The victims were identified as Firuddin Nabiyev (born 1951) and Rena Nabiyeva (born 1955). Authorities said the bodies were handed over to the relevant services.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control and prevented it from spreading to the remaining parts of the house. An investigation is expected to determine the cause of the fire.

