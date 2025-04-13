Houthi militants in Yemen launch ballistic missile targeting Israel

Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. Photo by Henry Ridgwell/VOA via Wikimedia Commons.

The Israeli military stated that the missile interception was likely successful.

Houthis terrorists in Yemen on Sunday night launched a ballistic missile at Israel, setting off sirens across the country including in the Jerusalem and Tel Aviv areas, News.Az informs via JNS.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, with shrapnel apparently falling in an open field near Hebron in Judea.

On Friday, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a drone that was fired at the Jewish state “from the east,” a term the military generally applies to Yemen. No sirens were sounded as the UAV was downed prior to entering Israeli airspace.

Since the war against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip resumed on March 18, the Houthis have fired at least a dozen ballistic missiles at Israel.

IDF officials believe the Iranian-backed terror group now possesses only a limited number of operational ballistic missile launchers, representing a sharp decline in their stockpile.

The reduction in their missile-launch capabilities is due to a series of coordinated airstrikes by Israeli and U.S. forces.

News.Az