Houthis say they attacked two commercial vessels in Red Sea

The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have attacked the Elbella and Aal Genoa commercial vessels in the Red Sea, the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said.

"The Yemeni naval forces, unmanned aircraft and missile troops conducted two joint operations in the Red Sea against the Elbella and Aal Genoa ships belonging to companies, which violated the ban on the passage to the ports in occupied Palestine," he told the Houthi-owned Al Masirah television channel.According to Sarea, the Houthis used "several drones, ballistic and anti-ship missiles" to attack the ships.

News.Az