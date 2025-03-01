News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Red Sea
Tag:
Red Sea
Maersk completes first Red Sea voyage in 2 years
19 Dec 2025-13:43
Why the Middle Corridor is becoming Eurasia’s key route — and who controls it
03 Dec 2025-09:50
Britain vows support for Yemen to secure freedom in the Red Sea
19 Nov 2025-20:24
Why Russia couldn’t expand its military presence in the Red Sea
15 Nov 2025-13:18
Two dead, dozens injured in Egypt tourist bus crash
11 Nov 2025-12:37
Microsoft internet cables severed beneath the Red Sea
08 Sep 2025-03:25
Yemen’s Houthis claim attack on ship in Northern Red Sea
02 Sep 2025-19:45
Commercial vessel targeted near Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast
01 Sep 2025-10:05
Houthis sink cargo ship in Red Sea, 10 rescued, 3 dead, others kidnapped
11 Jul 2025-10:16
Rescue efforts underway after deadly Houthi attack on cargo ship in Red Sea
09 Jul 2025-17:44
Latest News
Iran forces storm hospital after western protests
Shanghai preps launch of new 2D chip
3 killed in house explosion in southern Germany
Venezuela announces release of key political prisoners
Germany urges Kyiv to limit young men’s migration
Armenia and Iran discuss unblocking regional communications
Rubio to meet Danish officials on Greenland
Why 2025 marked Azerbaijan’s diplomatic breakthrough with the United States
Syrian army and SDF blame each other for Aleppo escalation
Yasam Ayavefe shares expert tips for booking the perfect stay at Mileo Mykonos and Mileo Dubai
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31