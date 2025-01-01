News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Houthis
Tag:
Houthis
Houthis say 43 detained UN staff to face trial over Israeli strike
31 Oct 2025-13:59
Houthis arrest seven more UN aid workers in Yemen's capital
25 Oct 2025-11:21
Houthis detain 9 UN staff
07 Oct 2025-09:25
Houthis say the attacked Ben Gurion, Ramon airports
08 Sep 2025-22:10
Yemen’s Houthis claim attack on ship in Northern Red Sea
02 Sep 2025-19:45
At least 11 UN aid workers have been detained by Yemen’s Houthi rebels
01 Sep 2025-01:25
Israel strikes Yemen’s Houthis after reports the group used cluster munitions
25 Aug 2025-04:50
Houthis claim responsibility for attack on Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport
18 Aug 2025-02:20
Houthis strike three targets in Israel using drones
04 Aug 2025-00:23
Yemen's Houthis issue newly minted 50-riyal coin
13 Jul 2025-09:11
Latest News
Meloni says U.S. tariff threats over Greenland are a mistake
Russia plans to boost air traffic with Saudi Arabia and Oman
Trump enters Davos amid turmoil, keeping focus at home
Orban accepted Trump's offer to join the Gaza Peace Council
Iraq takes over Ain al-Asad Airbase following coalition pullout
President Ilham Aliyev paid tribute to 20 January martyrs
Woman killed in Russian drone strike on Kharkiv
Early voting gets underway in Portugal’s presidential election
WATCH:
Fire fueled by clothing and homewares kills several at Pakistan shopping plaza
Lamar Odom hit with second DUI charge after Las Vegas arrest
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31