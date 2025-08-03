Houthis strike three targets in Israel using drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yemen's Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement have carried out drone strikes on three targets in Israel, including the port of Haifa.

This statement was made by the representative of the armed forces formed by the rebels, Yahya Saria, News.Az informs via TASS.

"The Yemeni armed forces' unmanned aircraft units carried out three unique military operations, during which they struck three Israeli enemy targets using three drones," he said on the rebel-controlled Al Masirah TV channel. According to a Houthi spokesman, they attacked two military facilities in Tel Aviv and Ashkelon, as well as a port in the city of Haifa.

All three attacks, Saria noted, allegedly "successfully achieved their goals." The Ansar Allah military spokesman stressed that the Houthis will not give up their support for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and will continue to strike Israel until it stops its operation in the Palestinian enclave.

