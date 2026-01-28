How can XRP enthusiasts earn $18,777 a day after the XRP ETF is listed in New York?

XRP has reached a significant milestone. The first 2x leveraged XRP ETF in the US market has officially launched on NYSE Arca. This development significantly increases XRP's visibility in the mainstream financial system and further amplifies its market volatility.

As price volatility intensifies, more and more investors are rethinking their participation strategies. Some choose to capitalize on short-term market movements through derivatives and ETFs, while others are focusing on entry-level and simpler methods. Against this backdrop, cloud mining has gradually become a focal point of discussion in the crypto market, with the Arc Miner cloud mining platform attracting considerable attention.

Compared to the professional experience and risk management capabilities required for futures or leveraged ETFs, participating in cloud mining through Arc Miner is more intuitive. Users do not need to purchase hardware or maintain systems themselves; they only need to register an account to participate in the computing power operations of mainstream crypto networks and explore more possibilities for the growth of crypto assets.

Arc Miner: Making cloud mining easier to participate

Arc Miner partners with multiple global data centers, integrating mature cloud computing architectures and mining infrastructure to provide diverse cloud mining solutions for users of different sizes. Whether it's BTC or other mainstream digital assets, users can flexibly choose contract types according to their needs.

Arc Miner emphasizes the concept of "lightweight participation": No need to purchase hardware or have a technical background; the mining process can begin in just a few steps, lowering the barrier to entry for ordinary users.

How to get started with Arc Miner?

Create an account: Visit the official Arc Miner website and complete registration. New users receive a $15 bonus. Choose a contract plan: Select a suitable contract based on your investment size and preferred timeframe, and activate it. Earn profits: After the contract starts running, the system settles profits every 24 hours. Profits are automatically distributed and can be withdrawn at any time.

ARC contract examples：

⦁【Daily Check-in Contract】Principal: $15 | Duration: 1 day | Total Return: $15.6

⦁【Classic Contract】Principal: $500, Duration: 6 days, Total Return: $540.5

⦁【Classic Contract】Principal: $2500, Duration: 20 days, Total Return: $3225

⦁【Advanced Contract】Principal: $10000, Duration: 40 days, Total Return: $16560

⦁【Super Contract】Principal: $100000, Duration: 50 days, Total Return: $205500

(The platform will continuously launch contracts with different returns. For more information, please visit: https://arcminer.com/)

About Arc Miner:

Headquartered in the UK, Arc Miner operates in accordance with the EU's MiCA (Mandatory Accounting and Cryptocurrency Act) regulatory framework for crypto assets and the MiFID II financial services standard, establishing a clear institutional foundation for compliance, transparency, and user rights.

Regarding security and risk control, the platform has passed numerous international certifications and audits, including:

⦁ Annual financial and compliance audit by PwC

⦁ Guardianship and insurance support provided by Lloyd's of London

⦁ Enterprise-grade Cloudflare protection system and McAfee® cloud security solution

⦁ Multi-layered encryption architecture and 24/7 real-time monitoring mechanism

Conclusion:

For users looking to explore more flexible participation methods and long-term passive income paths, Arc Miner offers a noteworthy option. Through a highly automated cloud mining model, users can continuously participate in the crypto asset ecosystem without investing significant time and effort.

Passive income is not achieved overnight, but rather gradually built up under the premise of compliance, security, and reasonable planning. Arc Miner's goal is to make this process simpler, more transparent, and more controllable.

⦁Official Website: https://arcminer.com/

⦁Contact Email: info@arcminer.com

⦁APP Download: https://arcminer.com/xml/index.html#/app

News.Az