DeFi Hash redefines AI bots with intelligent computing power

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Against the backdrop of the continued rise of the global AI industry, the integration of Web3 and artificial intelligence is entering a period of explosive growth.

Recently, AI Computing Power and DeFi Hash officially launched an institutional-grade AI Token solution, featuring a one-stop AI Token service system. Upon its release, the product quickly garnered widespread attention in the AI, blockchain, and quantitative trading communities, and is regarded by the industry as a key player in the "AI Agent + DeFi" sector.

The biggest pain point in the age of artificial intelligence is that while models are becoming increasingly powerful, the barriers to using them are becoming increasingly high.

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The global artificial intelligence industry has experienced explosive growth over the past year, developing rapidly from large-scale models to AI agents.

However, for businesses and ordinary users, truly realizing artificial intelligence is not easy: using advanced models is costly; computing resources are fragmented.

Especially as AI begins to enter high-frequency scenarios such as finance, quantitative finance, marketing, and data analysis, the market demand for "low-threshold, high-efficiency, and one-stop" AI infrastructure is increasing dramatically, which is precisely the problem that DeFi Hash solves.

DeFi Hash redefines AI bots: from “using AI” to “having the ability to generate income from AI”.

Unlike traditional AI platforms, DeFi Hash does not simply provide model calling interfaces.

The core positioning of DeFi Hash is:

"Institutional-grade AI Robot Computing Power Solution Platform"

Visit the official DEFI HASH platform: Official registration website

Register a personal account and complete basic information settings. After entering the platform, you can view different AI computing power participation plans. New users will receive a registration bonus of $20 USD upon registration, which can be used to purchase daily AI computing power or other AI computing power based on your capabilities.

(When your account balance reaches $100 USD, you can choose to withdraw it or continue to earn rewards.)

Users only need to select the corresponding contract to access the already deployed AI robot system, without going through complex model configuration. The following are some of the most frequently purchased contracts.

Is Web3 entering the "AI finance era"?

From DePIN to AI Agents, and then to on-chain intelligent collaboration, Web3 is undergoing a new narrative upgrade.

In the past, blockchain solved the problem of "value circulation."

In the future, AI + Web3 may solve the problem of:

"the value distribution of intelligent productivity."

The emergence of DeFi Hash has also shown the market once again that:

AI can not only change the internet, but is also reshaping the entire digital finance ecosystem.

Against the backdrop of the AI wave and the crypto market cycle resonating, whoever can establish the AI infrastructure gateway first will have the opportunity to seize the next stage of industry dominance.

And DeFi Hash is becoming one of the most noteworthy new players in this arena.

Official website: https://defihash.com/

Official email: info@defihash.com

News.Az