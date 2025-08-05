HSBC lifts S&P 500 year-end target to 6,400 on AI boom, easing policy uncertainty

+ ↺ − 16 px

HSBC on Tuesday raised its year-end target by more than 800 points to 6,400, citing euphoria around artificial intelligence and easing U.S. policy uncertainty, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The upgrade comes after similar moves from other brokerages, including Goldman Sachs and BofA Global Research, last month.

"The AI trade is powering the tech/AI cohort higher (roughly half of the S&P 500), while reduced policy uncertainty (namely tariffs) is fueling the ’rest’ of the market," HSBC strategists wrote in a note.

The S&P 500 has rebounded 30.8% since its April 8 low, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s ’Liberation Day’ tariffs. The index notched fresh highs in July, driven by upbeat earnings from tech giants Microsoft (NASDAQ:) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:), which renewed investor optimism around AI.

HSBC’s new target represents a marginal 1.1% upside to the index’s last close at 6,329.94. Its previous target was 5,600 for the index.

The brokerage expects slower growth in the U.S. in the second half of the year, allowing the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates, and sees the tariff impact to remain muted and temporary.

