Huge fire erupts at electrical substation in west London

A large fire has broken out at an electrical substation in Westminster, with heavy smoke seen billowing across north-west London.

Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters were called to the scene at Victoria Passage, Aberdeen Place, St John’s Wood, News.Az reports, citing UK media

The blaze has sent a large plume of smoke into the sky and people living in the area have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

Video footage shows a group of firefighters watching the fire rip through the substation. A turntable ladder and a bulk foam unit are being used at the incident. The cause of the fire is not yet known. Station Commander Paul Morgan, who is at the scene, said: "This is a very visible fire and there is lots of smoke. Residents are advised to keep their windows and doors shut." According to UK Power Networks, which maintains electricity networks across London, residents of Aberdeen Place are experiencing a power outage. A message on the website reads: “We are receiving reports from other customers about a power cut in your area.” It is yet unclear how many residents have been affected.

