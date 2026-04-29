Hundreds gather to smell rare ‘corpse flower’ blooming in London - VIDEO

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Visitors flocked to Kew Gardens in London this week to witness the rare blooming of the Titan arum, famously known as the "corpse flower."

The plant, which originated in the rainforests of Sumatra, is renowned for its massive size and a pungent odour that mimics the smell of rotting flesh to attract pollinating carrion beetles and flesh flies, News.Az reports, citing Daily Motion.

The bloom is a fleeting event, typically lasting only 24 to 48 hours. Because the Titan arum can go several years, or even a decade, between flowerings, hundreds of people queued outside the Princess of Wales Conservatory to catch a whiff of the scent before the flower collapsed.

News.Az