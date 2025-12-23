Hundreds protest in Delhi over Hindu man’s killing in Bangladesh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hundreds protested outside Bangladesh’s High Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday following the lynching of 27-year-old Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh over alleged blasphemy.

Das was beaten and set on fire last week in Mymensingh district, prompting the arrest of at least 10 people. The incident has heightened tensions between Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Bangladesh ahead of Bangladesh’s February parliamentary elections, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Protesters clashed with police, chanted slogans, burnt pictures, and held posters calling for a boycott of Bangladesh, while similar demonstrations were held in other parts of India, including Jammu and Kashmir.

Photo: Theprintindia/Instagram

Bangladesh summoned the Indian envoy, urging investigations into the protests and expressing concern over “violent demonstrations” outside diplomatic missions. India emphasized that police had dispersed protesters quickly and pledged to ensure the safety of foreign missions.

The incident adds to ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, including protests following the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, which sparked widespread arson and vandalism.

News.Az